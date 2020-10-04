TODAY |

British royals quiz David Attenborough about spiders, extinction and his favourite animals

Source:  1 NEWS

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have appeared in a special video questioning world-renowned conservationist David Attenborough about his favourite animals. 

The environmentalist recently met with the young British royals on a visit to Kensington Palace.

The 94 year-old broadcaster faces the tough questions thrown to him by seven-year-old George, five-year-old Charlotte and two-year-old Louis following a visit to the palace last month. 

Rarely heard on camera, the trio asked about Attenborough's thoughts on spiders, what species would be next to become extinct and what type of animal he likes.

In response, Attenborough revealed he loves spiders and doesn't understand why people are afraid of them, he hopes no further species become extinct, and he likes monkeys.

On his previous visit to Kensington Palace, while promoting his upcoming documentary series, he gifted Prince George a shark tooth which sparked controversy with Malta, who claimed it belonged to the island it had been taken from. 

The prehistoric shark tooth, belonging to a megaladon, was found by the conservationist upon a family holiday to Malta in the 1960s. 

