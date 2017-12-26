 

British Royal Navy escorted Russian warship near UK waters

British officials say the Royal Navy has escorted a Russian warship through the North Sea near UK waters.

In this photo taken on Dec. 7, 2017, a naval officer looks up at the White ensign flag flying at the stern of the navy's new flag ship the aircraft carrier "HMS Queen Elizabeth" which was commissioned into the Royal navy, in Portsmouth. The British navy’s newest and most expensive aircraft carrier needs repairs after a faulty shaft seal was identified during sea trials, it was reported on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. (Richard Pohle Pool Photo via AP)

Anaval officer looks up at the White ensign flag flying at the stern of the navy's new flag ship the aircraft carrier.

The HMS St. Albans with 190 sailors on board was used to escort the Russian Admiral Gorshkov frigate through what British officials called "areas of national interest" on Christmas Day.

In addition, a Royal Navy helicopter was used to track other Russian vessels in the area.

The navy says there has been a recent surge in Russian vessels travelling near UK waters. Officials say that on Christmas Eve, a navy vessel was used to escort a Russian intelligence-gathering ship through the North Sea and English Channel.

Defence Secretary Gavin William said Britain wouldn't tolerate aggression.

"Britain will never be intimidated when it comes to protecting our country, our people and our national interests," he said.

The incidents at sea follow a difficult visit to Moscow by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson just before Christmas. Mr Johnson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov disagreed on a number of policy points, reflecting increasing tensions between Britain and Russia.

British officials warned this month that Russian ships may cut undersea internet cables in a bid to disrupt communications and commerce.


