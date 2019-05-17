TODAY |

British restaurant having a 'busy night' mistakenly serves table $8,000 bottle of wine

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Food and Drink

A British restaurant has given some customers an unexpected treat, accidentally serving them a $NZ8,802 bottle of red wine.

The Hawksmoor Manchester said on Twitter it hoped the diners "enjoyed your evening" after getting the 2001 bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol instead of the $NZ651 bottle they had ordered of Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande 2001.

A restaurant spokeswoman says "it was a very busy night at the restaurant and a very simple mistake. A member of staff picked up the wrong bottle" of Bordeaux. The restaurant told the employee that "one-off mistakes happen" and added "we love you anyway."

The report sparked a flurry of amused responses on Twitter, with many people asking for a table served by the same waiter and others praising Hawksmoor for its comments to its employee.

Tasting notes for Chateau le Pin Pomerol on wineinvestment.com note the wine's deep ruby/plum/purple color and read: "A tremendous effort ... an extraordinary perfume of creme de cassis, cherry liqueur, plums, licorice, caramel and sweet toast."

Unrecognizable person, holding a bottle of red wine, is pouring some red wine in a wine glass.
The Hawksmoor Manchester said on Twitter it hoped the diners "enjoyed your evening" after getting the 2001 bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:21
Raelene Castle today confirmed that Rugby Australia had axed Folau following his controversial social media post last month.
'Deeply saddened' - Israel Folau releases statement after being terminated by Rugby Australia
2
A 12-year-old boy was sent home from Helensville Primary School today for "not wearing enough pink" on Pink Shirt Day.
'He was in tears' - Boy sent home from Auckland school for 'not wearing enough pink' during anti-bullying campaign
3
One person was injured in the incident which was reported just before 3pm.
One person dead after shooting in South Auckland
4
Jaguares' Sebastian Cancelliere (Top R) jumps for the ball with Hurricanes James Marshall (L) and captain TJ Pereana (C Bottom) during the Hurricanes vs Jaguares Super Rugby match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 17th of May 2019. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Relentless Jaguares dominate sloppy Hurricanes in Wellington
5
Pua Magasiva
Pua Magasiva farewelled at private funeral in Wellington
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Chelsea Manning sent back to jail for refusing to testify telling judge she'd rather 'starve to death'

Hundreds of KFC, Carl's Jr and Pizza Hut workers to strike this weekend
00:18
The pilot managed to eject from the plane in the incident 105km east of Los Angeles.

Aerial footage shows large hole in California warehouse after F-16 fighter jet crashes into it
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Paparazzi apologise to Prince Harry and Meghan for intrusive photos