British railway workers serve Christmas dinner to hundreds of homeless people

British railway workers helped transform London's Euston Station into a dining room on Monday to provide Christmas dinner for around 200 homeless people.

Usually one of the UK capital's busiest transport hubs, Euston was closed on Christmas Day and a group of Network Rail employees took the opportunity to host the event in conjunction with charity's Streets Kitchen and St. Mungo's.

Network Rail's Steve Naybour, who was among the organisers, said they had received good reactions from attendees.