British Prime Minister visits survivors of London fire as the death toll rises to 30

Prime Minister Theresa May is speaking with survivors of the high-rise fire in which 30 people are confirmed to have died.

May visited Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, which is treating eight people.

Three are in critical condition.

The visit can be seen as a response to the anger of residents from the west London neighborhood because May had visited the scene of the fire without meeting victims.

Other members of her Conservative Party urged her to show concern for the dozens of victims and survivors of the blaze.