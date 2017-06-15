 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


British Prime Minister visits survivors of London fire as the death toll rises to 30

share

Source:

Associated Press

Prime Minister Theresa May is speaking with survivors of the high-rise fire in which 30 people are confirmed to have died.

Similar cladding to that used on the London building was allowed here until the law was tightened in January.

Source: 1 NEWS

May visited Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, which is treating eight people.

Three are in critical condition.

The visit can be seen as a response to the anger of residents from the west London neighborhood because May had visited the scene of the fire without meeting victims.

Other members of her Conservative Party urged her to show concern for the dozens of victims and survivors of the blaze.

May will later chair a meeting on how the authorities can help affected communities and victims recover.

Related

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy
00:20
Mayor Sadiq Khan was confronted by an angry young boy demanding answers to why a fire broke out in Grenfell Tower.

Watch: 'How many children died?' Brave boy demands answers from London mayor over tower tragedy
00:41
HOBANZ president John Gray says he's aware of life-threatening defects like a lack of fire walls and fire-retardant buildings.

'We say it's only a matter of time' - London apartment fire horror could happen in NZ, says expert
00:45
Mohammed Alhaj Ali was the first victim to be named after the huge fire burned up most of the building in Notting Hill.

Victim of London fire had just escaped horror of Syrian war, friend says

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The first-five used his feet ingeniously to kick ahead SBW's offload before sliding over to score in the All Blacks' 78-0 win over Samoa.

Watch: Beauden Barrett pulls out soccer skills after trademark SBW offload sets up AB's stunner

00:26
2
The bruising Hurricanes lock looked more like an excited kid as he crossed the chalk - can you really blame him though?

As it happened: All Blacks blitz Manu Samoa in first Test of the year in twelve try pummelling

3

Milk culprits! Too many turnips, swedes fed to cows behind unusual tasting milk recalled from supermarkets in lower North Island

00:30
4
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

5
Police say a driver was spotted doing a burn out in Mangere East, with an officer in an unmarked police car briefly chasing the driver.

Person in serious condition after being trapped in Auckland crash

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ