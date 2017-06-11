British Prime Minister Theresa May's two most trusted advisers quit

British Prime Minister Theresa May's two chiefs of staff have resigned in the wake of the Conservative Party's disastrous election result.

The party releasing a statement today saying that Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill have quit.

It's been reported that the Prime Minister faced a leadership challenge if she didn't get rid of them.

The pair formed part of May's small inner circle and were blamed by many Conservatives for the party's lacklustre campaign and unpopular election platform.

Conservative MP Alastair Burt told 1 NEWS "there were plenty of voices in the conservative party that reminded her that you can't run the government like you run the home office.

"And there were plenty of calls to make sure the circle around her were wider and inclusive to prevent anyone believing the two principle advisers had any undue influence," he said.

In an article for the Conservative Home website, Mr Timothy conceded that the campaign had failed to communicate "Theresa's positive plan for the future," and to notice surging support for the opposition Labour Party.