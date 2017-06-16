 

British Prime Minister Theresa May pledges $8.8 million for London tower fire survivors

British Prime Minister Theresa May is promising a comprehensive package of help for victims of the devastating fire at a west London apartment building.

Mayor Sadiq Khan was confronted by an angry young boy demanding answers to why a fire broke out in Grenfell Tower.
At least 30 people were killed in Wednesday's (NZT) fire and the death toll is expected to rise.

Ms May today announced a $NZ8.8 million fund following meeting with survivors of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The package includes a guarantee to rehouse people as close as practically possible to where they previously lived, either in the borough of Kensington and Chelsea or in neighbouring boroughs.

Ms May says she "spoke with people who ran from the fire in only the clothes they were wearing."

Ms May says the fund aims to "give the victims the immediate support they need to care for themselves and for loved ones. We will continue to look at what more needs to be done."

The move came after strong criticism from London's mayor, Sadiq Khan.


