 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


British PM Theresa May faces down revolt over Brexit trade bill

share

Source:

Associated Press

British Prime Minister Theresa May faced down more rebellion today over her plans for the country's exit from the European Union, as lawmakers narrowly rejected a measure that could have kept Britain in a customs union with the 28-nation bloc.

British Prime Minister Theresa May meets representatives during a visit to the Airbus area at the Farnborough Airshow in Farnborough, England, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

British Prime Minister Theresa May meets representatives during a visit to the Airbus area at the Farnborough Airshow in Farnborough, England, Monday, July 16, 2018.

Source: Associated Press

This time, it was pro-EU lawmakers from both May's Conservative Party and the opposition Labour Party who tried to derail the prime minister's plans for post-Brexit trade relations with the EU.

They attempted to force through legislation that would have required Britain to join a European customs union if it had failed to negotiate a "frictionless free trade area for goods" two months before the country leaves the EU next year.

The House of Commons defeated the measure by a mere six votes, 307-301.

The win was the second for May in as many days.

Her government on Tuesday avoided a humiliating defeat in Parliament when it narrowly won another vote over her Brexit customs bill — but only after reluctantly accepting amendments put forward by Brexit hardliners.

A relieved International Trade Secretary Liam Fox described the trade plan as "the confident first step that the U.K. takes towards establishing itself as an independent trading nation for the first time in over 40 years."

But the slim margins and rebellion from members of her own party have underscored the fragility of the prime minister's government as she tries to move the complex Brexit process forward. The bill now moves on to the House of Lords.

May was defeated, however, on a separate amendment about medicine regulation.

She must now try to ensure that the UK continues to participate in the regulatory network operated by the European Medicines Agency.

Labour's spokesman on trade, Barry Gardiner, described the scene in Parliament "an utter shambles."

"We have a prime minister who is in office, but not in power," he said.

The challenges to May's proposals came as some British politicians again questioned the legitimacy of the 2016 Brexit referendum, following an Electoral Commission finding that the official campaign for Brexit broke election laws.

Supporters of Britain leaving the EU won the referendum with 52 per cent of the vote.

The commission said the Vote Leave group, backed by senior politicians who included former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, failed to declare 675,000 pounds ($1,304,476 NZD) it spent with Canadian data firm Aggregate IQ.

The undeclared spending meant the campaign group exceeded the 7 million-pound ($13.5 million NZD) spending limit by almost 500,000 pounds ($966,279 NZD).

"This news makes the narrow referendum result look dodgier than ever," Labour lawmaker David Lammy said. "Its validity is now in question."

The commission said it found significant evidence that Vote Leave spent more than it declared by funneling cash to a small, unregistered pro-Brexit youth group, BeLeave.

The Electoral Commission's investigation became entangled with inquiries of Cambridge Analytica's use of data from tens of millions of Facebook accounts to help Donald Trump win the 2016 US election.

Whistleblowers have alleged that Brexit campaigners paid Aggregate IQ to send targeted ads and that their actions may have unfairly influenced the referendum's outcome.

Campaign consultant Cambridge Analytica allegedly had links to the Canadian firm.

Vote Leave was fined 61,000 pounds ($117,886 NZD).

BeLeave founder Darren Grimes, a student at the time, was fined 20,000 pounds ($38,651 NZD).

The commission said Grimes and an official from Vote Leave both have been referred to police "in relation to false declarations of campaign spending."

Grimes and Vote Leave both deny any wrongdoing.

Another pro-Brexit organization, Leave.EU, was previously fined 70,000 pounds ($135279 NZD) for overspending and filing inaccurate records.

Related

Politics

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The woman bizarrely swerved in and out of the flashing barriers to attempt the impossible crossing.

Watch: US woman falls in gap after attempting to cycle up lift bridge

03:06
2
Cancer society's Medical Director Dr Chris Jackson says the study was only on rats, but does have some interesting implications.

'Don't throw your cell phones away' - Expert cautions against alarm as study links rat cancer to phone radiation


3

Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler by hanging him in her basement

4

UK socialite Annabelle Neilson has died aged 49

5
Students at work (file picture).

Institutions risk losing course funding over poor Māori, Pasifika results

00:30
The woman said the guards at Villawood used excessive force against her.

New Zealand woman says guards at Sydney's Villawood detention centre used excessive force against her

"It was intimidating, you know, I was a little scared," the 39-year-old woman of Brisbane said.

Man with rifle leads police on chase for more than an hour in Waikato, cop car rammed

Three men are set to appear in the Hamilton District Court today facing a variety of charges.

00:35
He told media he has “full faith in America’s great intelligence agencies”.

Trump makes major U-turn after Putin meeting, saying he misspoke over Russian meddling in US election

Today the US president told reporters he doesn't see why Russia "wouldn't" be responsible for US election meddling.


04:35
The controversy is being hailed as a propaganda victory for the Russian President.

Trump unfazed by broad condemnation of Putin summit, says it went 'even better' than meeting with NATO allies

The tweeted defence came after Trump openly questioned his own intelligence agencies' findings Russia meddled in the 2016 US election

02:59
Richard Turipa started doing art class at the city mission, and discovered a hidden talent.

Meet the Auckland man who went from living on the streets to selling art in London

Richard Turipa started taking art classes at the Auckland City Mission - and discovered he had a talent.