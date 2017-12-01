British PM says special relationship with US remains intact, despite Donald Trump criticism

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Released liquid nitrogen has sincedissipated and no one was hurt.
It seems Kiwis are keen on using the self-marriage services of the New Zealand celebrant on the Gold Coast.
That's because Lauer needed to demonstrate good character to the Overseas Investment Office.
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
Willow-Jean Prime's symbolic speech was one of joy, as parental leave extended to 26 weeks.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ