British PM hints at rule change to make masks in secondary schools mandatory

Source:  1 NEWS

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hinting at implementing a change in rules that would see face masks become compulsory in secondary schools.

Meanwhile in New Zealand, school children are likely to be exempt from new mask guidelines. Source: BBC

The potential rule change comes as New Zealand's Ministry of Health announced secondary students will be required to wear masks on buses come Monday.

"There is far more risk to the well being of our children from not going to school than there is, I'm afraid, from the disease," Mr Johnson said today.

According to the BBC, under the potential rule change masks would become mandatory for secondary school students and staff in areas where Covid-19 cases are high and in busy parts of the school.

Where the number of Covid-19 cases is small however, it will be up to the school to decide whether masks become compulsory.

Scotland and Wales are also reviewing their policies around masks in schools.

Today, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon advised all Scottish secondary students and staff to use face coverings when moving around confined areas.

"Adults and pupils in secondary schools should wear face coverings when they're moving around school in areas where distancing is challenging, for example through corridors," Ms Sturgeon said.

