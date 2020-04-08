British PM Boris Johnson out of intensive care after contracting Covid-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on the mend and this morning came out of intensive care after being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 earlier this week.

Mr Johnson is now in the general ward of St Thomas' Hospital in central London after being put in intensive care on Tuesday after contracting Covid-19 eleven days earlier.

Earlier today while hosting the daily coronavirus briefing from Downing Street, the British Prime Minister’s deputy said Mr Johnson continued to make positive steps forward and that he was in "extremely good spirits".

More than 7,900 people in the UK have died of coronavirus in hospitals.