British PM Boris Johnson to hold news conference, new lockdown expected

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold a news conference alongside his top scientific advisers today amid anticipation he will announce a new national lockdown for England to stem a resurgence of the coronavirus that has pushed the UK's total confirmed cases past 1 million.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty arrives at 10 Downing Street, before Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speaks press conference. Source: Associated Press

Scientists warned Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths in the UK could soon surpass the levels seen at the outbreak’s spring peak. Johnson's office said the late-afternoon press conference would follow a Cabinet meeting to discuss “the government's coronavirus response”.

The government said today that no final decision on new lockdown measures had been made, but Johnson was under growing pressure to act quickly.

London School of Hygiene epidemiologist John Edmunds, a member of the government’s scientific advisory group, said today that cases were running “significantly above” a reasonable worst-case scenario drawn up by modellers.

“It is really unthinkable now, unfortunately, that we don’t count our deaths in tens of thousands from this wave,” Edmunds told the BBC. “The issue is, is that going to be low tens of thousands if we take radical action now or is that going to be the high tens of thousands if we don’t?”

Official figures announced today recorded 21,915 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing Britain's total since the start of the pandemic to 1,011,660. Britain’s official death toll from the coronavirus is 46,555, the highest in Europe, with 326 new deaths announced today.

The United States, India, Brazil, Russia, France, Spain, Argentina and Colombia have also recorded more than 1 million cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Scientists say the true number of cases is much higher because not everyone with the virus is tested.

Johnson has introduced a system of local restrictions for England based on levels of infection. But scientists say it has not been enough to tame a surge of Covid-19 cases, and Britain is likely to join other European countries such as France, Germany and Belgium in imposing a second lockdown.

Any new lockdown would likely see non-essential businesses close and people told to stay mostly at home, though schools would remain open.

The measures would apply to England. Other parts of the UK set their own public health measures, with Wales and Northern Ireland already effectively in lockdown and Scotland under a set of tough regional restrictions.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today that for now people in Scotland should not travel to or from England, “except for essential purposes”.

Lucy Powell, business spokeswoman for the opposition Labour Party, accused the government of “dithering” and said the country was now facing a longer lockdown than if Johnson had acted sooner.

But Johnson is also under pressure from some members of his Conservative Party, who oppose tighter restrictions because of the economic damage they would cause. Any new lockdown will need Parliament's approval.

Owners of businesses that have struggled to get back on their feet since the first lockdown was eased said the impact of new closures would be devastating.

A government programme that has paid the wages of millions of furloughed employees during the pandemic ends today, replaced by less-generous measures that are likely to bring a surge in unemployment.

“People have borrowed up to the hilt and spent money in order to get Covid-secure,” said Kate Nicholls of pub and restaurant industry group Hospitality UK. “There is no spare capacity in the tank to be able to fund a lockdown, even for three to four weeks.”

The UK is recording more than 20,000 new coronavirus infections a day, and government statisticians say the true figure is far higher. The Office for National Statistics estimated Friday that 1 in 100 people in England, well over half a million, had the virus in the week to October 23.

Jeremy Farrar, director of medical research charity the Wellcome Trust and a government adviser, urged swift action to avoid many more deaths.