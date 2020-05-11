British PM Boris Johnson accused of sending mixed messages as lockdown restrictions ease

After seven weeks urging people to stay indoors, the message for England has changed as the UK government eased lockdown restrictions.

“Now we must stay alert, control the virus and save lives,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today.

The new slogan has left Scotland's leader, Nicola Sturgeon, unimpressed, however.

The country, along with Wales and Northern Ireland, will instead stick with the original campaign - “to help save lives, stay home”.

Ms Sturgeon says telling people to Stay Alert is confusing.

“Let me be very blunt about the consequences if we were to do that. People will die unnecessarily.

"We must not take that risk. So for that reason, my basic message for Scotland remains the same as it has been. Please stay at home.”

Mr Johnson believes he must restart England's economy, however.

“No, this is not the time simply to end the lockdown this week. Instead we are taking the first careful steps to modify our measures,” Mr Johnson said.

The British Prime Minister urged those unable to work from home to return to their workplaces.

While construction and manufacturing re-start tomorrow, workers have been told to avoid using public transport.

The public can also now spend more time outdoors.

The conditional plan could also see primary schools and shops reopen in June and some in the hospitality industry may reopen in July.