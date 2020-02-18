TODAY |

British passengers who live streamed daily updates on quarantined cruise ship diagnosed with Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

British passengers David and Sally Abel, quarantined on the Diamond Cruise ship, say they've been tested positive for the coronavirus Covid-19.

David and Sally Abel, seen in a still from one of their live stream videos from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Source: David Abel / YouTube

The Abels have been public figures throughout the 14-day quarantine period, live streaming from their cabin and partaking in numerous interviews worldwide, including speaking to 1 NEWS near the beginning of the quarantine.

Today in a Facebook post, Mr Abel said he and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19 and would be leaving for the hospital soon.

However, in another post a short time later, he said he was "smelling a very big rat".

"Frankly I think this is a setup! We are NOT being taken to a hospital but a hostel. That’s where partners are sent waiting out there quarantine," he says.

"No phone, no wi-fi and no medical facilities."

In a follow-up comment, he suggested that he "doubt[s] it was positive".

"If it was, we would be in hospital."

Your playlist will load after this ad

There’s a big catch to the evacuation – another fortnight in isolation, this time in New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Abel has been contacted by 1 NEWS for additional comment.

Today is supposed to be the last day for the enforced quarantine off Japan, after a passenger on board the ship was diagnosed with the virus two weeks ago.

But in the intervening days, hundreds more patients were diagnosed and hospitalised, including two New Zealanders.

Today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the 11 healthy New Zealanders would be brought home after the quarantine ended, but would be made to endure another 14-day quarantine in Whangaparāoa before being allowed free.

