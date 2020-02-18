British passengers who live streamed daily updates on quarantined cruise ship diagnosed with Covid-19

British passengers David and Sally Abel, quarantined on the Diamond Cruise ship, say they've been tested positive for the coronavirus Covid-19.

David and Sally Abel, seen in a still from one of their live stream videos from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Source: David Abel / YouTube

The Abels have been public figures throughout the 14-day quarantine period, live streaming from their cabin and partaking in numerous interviews worldwide, including speaking to 1 NEWS near the beginning of the quarantine.

Today in a Facebook post, Mr Abel said he and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19 and would be leaving for the hospital soon.

However, in another post a short time later, he said he was "smelling a very big rat".

"Frankly I think this is a setup! We are NOT being taken to a hospital but a hostel. That’s where partners are sent waiting out there quarantine," he says.

"No phone, no wi-fi and no medical facilities."

In a follow-up comment, he suggested that he "doubt[s] it was positive".

"If it was, we would be in hospital."

Mr Abel has been contacted by 1 NEWS for additional comment.

Today is supposed to be the last day for the enforced quarantine off Japan, after a passenger on board the ship was diagnosed with the virus two weeks ago.

But in the intervening days, hundreds more patients were diagnosed and hospitalised, including two New Zealanders.