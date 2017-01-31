British parliamentary committee to tackle 'fake news' phenomenon

A British parliamentary committee is launching an inquiry into the spreading the "fake news" phenomenon.

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee probe begins today.

It will study "the widespread dissemination, through social media and the Internet" of phony news stories.

Committee chairman Damian Collins told UK broadcaster Sky News that "if the primary tool of distributing fake news is people sharing content with each other...we have to be very alive to the problem".

Collins said the trend was a "threat to democracy" that undermines public confidence in the media.

He called on major tech companies to do more to prevent the spread of fake news on their platforms.

British television presenter Dave Benson Phillips was a victim of a fake news story.

According to fake reports, he died in a car accident and headlines about the supposed incident were shared thousands of times on the Internet.

He told Sky News it affected him a great deal.

Concerns about bogus stories have risen since the US presidential election, during which fake news stories garnered wide attention.

Pulitzer-prize winning author Anne Applebaum said in an interview with Sky News that disinformation through fake news could lead to "strange new political movements coming into being".