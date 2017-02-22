British Muslim teacher taken off US-bound flight says he was treated like a 'criminal'

A British Muslim teacher who was taken off a flight bound for the US has spoken of the "shock" of the incident and his concerns about being targeted because of his religion.

Maths teacher Juhel Miah was escorted of a plane heading to New York by officials in front of school students he was in charge of.

It came just one week after a US court decided to suspend US President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Mr Miah said he felt as though he was treated like a criminal and was left feeling humiliated.

Both the 25-year-old and his school are demanding the US authorities give an explanation.

"I was in shock, I couldn't believe it was happening," Mr Miah told The Guardian.

Not normally an angry person, he said he was definitely angry in the moment especially when everyone was looking at him as he was escorted off the plane.

"Not just members of the public, but my school, my kids, fellow teachers," he said.

"It made me feel so small, as if I had done something wrong, as if I am a criminal. Everyone must have been thinking that, even the kids from my school."

Mr Miah said no one explained to him why he was being taken off the plane.

"The only thing I can put it down to unfortunately, I hope I'm wrong, is because I'm a Muslim."

He said he was one of five adults from Llangatwg Community School in South Wales who were taking a group of school students to the US via Iceland last week.

After he was taken for a random security check, Mr Miah was then allowed to board the plane until another official came on board and told him he was not allowed to go to New York.

"I was asking for a reason, and they couldn't give me one," he said.