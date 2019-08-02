British inventor whizzes past boats in jetpack suit off UK coast

British inventor Richard Browning has successfully tested a jetpack suit he made off the coast of Portsmouth earlier this week.
In a video captured by a drone, the former Royal Marines reservist can be seen hopping between HMS Dasher and a Royal Navy test boat over open water between mainland Britain and the Isle of Wight.
The suit had been tested on land before but never over water and on between moving ships.
Built by Gravity Industries, a company Browning founded in 2017, the suit can fly for up to 10 minutes and has a maximum speed of 51.5 kilometres per hour.