TODAY |

British government unveils coronavirus action plan as those infected surpasses 50

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The British government has unveiled its battle plan to tackle a coronavirus pandemic, detailing both its immediate plans and its preparations for the worst-case scenario.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Many cities across the continent have gone into lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

The three-stage plan starts with containing the virus. If containment fails, then delay its spread. And if delaying fails, then mitigate to tackle the virus becoming more widespread.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged his government’s priority is to keep the country safe as the number of United Kingdom cases rose from 39 to 51 overnight.

‘Let me be absolutely clear that for the overwhelming majority of people who contract the virus, this will be a mild disease from they will speedily and fully recover," he said. "But I fully understand public concern...about the global spread of this virus and it’s highly likely we will see a growing a number of UK cases."

READ MORE
'A matter of if, not when' Reserve Bank slashes official cash rate amid coronavirus

Other possible measures if the virus becomes widespread could see retired doctors and nurses called back to work, school closures, banning public gatherings and encouraging people to work from home.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Meanwhile the Government is ramping up efforts to lessen the economic impact of the outbreak. Source: 1 NEWS

The military could also be called on to provide support to emergency services.

Mr Johnson stressed the government is well prepared for a highly likely widespread transmission but reiterated the main way for people to protect themselves is through thorough and regular hand washing.  

World
UK and Europe
Daniel Faitaua
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:18
Hawke's Bay mum comes forward as one of the $50 million Powerball draw winners
2
ANZ ordered to pay customers extra $29.4 million after interest calculation botch-up
3
Abortion law reform passes second reading
4
Taranaki youngster leading the charge towards pest-free NZ, one trap at a time
5
Mongrel Mob member Harry Tam leaves role in Royal Commission into abuse in care
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Australia's Reserve Bank cuts cash rate to record low amid coronavirus

Girl never saw her mother inject her with urine, NSW court hears
01:02

Two suspected coronavirus cases in New Zealand test negative
01:35

People on same flight as first NZ coronavirus case refused testing despite feeling unwell, National MP claims