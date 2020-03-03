British government unveils coronavirus action plan as those infected surpasses 50

The British government has unveiled its battle plan to tackle a coronavirus pandemic, detailing both its immediate plans and its preparations for the worst-case scenario.

The three-stage plan starts with containing the virus. If containment fails, then delay its spread. And if delaying fails, then mitigate to tackle the virus becoming more widespread.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged his government’s priority is to keep the country safe as the number of United Kingdom cases rose from 39 to 51 overnight.

‘Let me be absolutely clear that for the overwhelming majority of people who contract the virus, this will be a mild disease from they will speedily and fully recover," he said. "But I fully understand public concern...about the global spread of this virus and it’s highly likely we will see a growing a number of UK cases."

Other possible measures if the virus becomes widespread could see retired doctors and nurses called back to work, school closures, banning public gatherings and encouraging people to work from home.

The military could also be called on to provide support to emergency services.