 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


British Government looking to crack down on acid attacks following rise in the incidents

share

Source:

BBC

There are now calls to tighten laws on the sale and possession as part of a wide-ranging review.
Source: BBC

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The 35-year-old Swiss beat Marin Clic in straight sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

Watch: Roger Federer breaks down in tears after seeing his children in crowd after winning eighth Wimbledon title

2
Steven Joyce says to expect a growing house supply in Auckland.

Government to overhaul IRD social policy payments to create 'more straightforward' tax system

00:20
3
Images: Auckland prisoners pull gang signs while posing inside with smuggled phones

Exclusive: Auckland prison gang photos appear online, Labour alleges guards are smuggling phones

4
US Police Generic

Australian woman shot dead by police in US - report

00:26
5
Mark Cropp, 19, says he got the unique tattoo whilst serving two years in prison.

Man with 'DEVAST8' face tattoo says he's 'waiting for the right job' as Facebook plea leaves him with more than 45 offers

00:20
Images: Auckland prisoners pull gang signs while posing inside with smuggled phones

Exclusive: Auckland prison gang photos appear online, Labour alleges guards are smuggling phones

Tiny "beat the boss" camera phones are increasingly being sought, with prices as low as NZ$50.

01:13
The Green's co-leader confessed she lied to WINZ while receiving a benefit to provide for her child.

Metiria Turei will pay back benefit money she received by being dishonest if WINZ asks her to: 'I broke the law, and I understand that'

The Green's co-leader confessed she lied to WINZ while receiving a benefit to provide for her child.


02:34
Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency and for a woman nearing 100.

Good Sorts: Meet 93-year-old Margaret, who gives her time for nothing

Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency.

00:25
Last night's live draw went awry when the "winning" Powerball fell from its plinth.

Exclusive video: Second Lotto Powerball draw carried out behind closed doors after technical mishap

Many have been angered by the decision to redraw the ball.

01:29
The NZ First leader told Q+A he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

NZ First won't be constrained by the same spending limits as other parties – Winston Peters

The NZ First leader said he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 