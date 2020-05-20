British government chastised by watchdog for 'misleading' Covid-19 testing figures

Britain's statistics watchdog has scolded the government for publishing misleading Covid-19 test figures.

Sir David Norgove, the head of the UK Statistics Authority (UKSA), accused Health Secretary Matt Hancock for spinning the numbers to make the government look good whenever he led the Downing Street daily briefing.

'The aim seems to be to show the largest possible number of tests, even at the expense of understanding," the former Treasury economist wrote.

"It is also hard to believe the statistics work to support the testing programme itself."

One example he gave was the total of tests carried out included the number of test kits posted out to people at home, but in fact there was no data on how many people used the kits.

He added the statistics used fell "well short" of professional standards.

"It is not surprising that given their inadequacy data on testing are so widely criticised and often mistrusted," Sir David says.

The criticism comes after the government hit targets aimed at carrying out 100,000 tests a day by the end of April and having the capacity for 200,000 tests by the end of May.

At today's briefing Mr Hancock said the way he presents the stats is the best he can and the simplest way of presenting a very complex picture.