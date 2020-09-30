British engineer sets world record for fastest wheelie bin

A British engineer has broken the Guinness World Record for the fastest wheelie bin, after his peculiar creation reached nearly 70km/h.

Wiltshire resident Andy Jennings, 28, thrashed the previous record, going "wheelie fast" at 69 km/h at an event at Elvington Airfield yesterday.

Jennings said he was inspired by his late friend Ben who was always making wacky inventions.