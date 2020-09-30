TODAY |

British engineer sets world record for fastest wheelie bin

Source:  1 NEWS

A British engineer has broken the Guinness World Record for the fastest wheelie bin, after his peculiar creation reached nearly 70km/h. 

Andy Jennings trashed the previous record, travelling at 69 km/h. Source: Breakfast

Wiltshire resident Andy Jennings, 28, thrashed the previous record, going "wheelie fast" at 69 km/h at an event at Elvington Airfield yesterday. 

Jennings said he was inspired by his late friend Ben who was always making wacky inventions.

Other records were also broken at the event, including the world’s fastest motorised toilet (at about 72km/h) and world’s fastest garden shed (at about 171km/h). 

