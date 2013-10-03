British duo fined for shoving man in dress in Sydney

Two young British men who followed a man in a dress into a Sydney backpackers while shouting homophobic slurs and shoving him were behaving in a manner that belongs in the past, a NSW magistrate says.

Australian police officers. Source: 1 NEWS

Dale Keenan and Daryl Gaughan, both 24, pleaded guilty in Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday to affray and intentionally or recklessly destroying property following the Potts Point incident in the early hours of June 24.

The court heard they are both on working holiday visas and will be leaving Australia in the coming months.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Keenan and Gaughan were walking along Darlinghurst Road about 2am when they saw the male victim "who at the time was wearing women's clothing, being a dress".

A "verbal altercation" occurred between the parties which was overheard by the night manager of Jackaroo Hostel Sydney and other residents, who stood between them and helped the man "in retreating" into the foyer.

"The accused and co-accused have followed the victim inside, yelling obscenities at him," the facts state.

The pair pushed the others out of the way so they could "rush at the victim" and shoved him several times before they were pulled back.

One resident was grabbed by the neck during the two-minute altercation before Keenan and Gaughan were pushed out the foyer door.

They kicked the glass-panelled metal door until it shattered - but denied any involvement when later questioned by investigating police.

"This behaviour is appalling," magistrate Susan McIntyre said.

"Targeting an innocent person who was just going about their business.

"If you were a citizen here, you would be being assessed for alternatives for jail, I can assure you of that."

Ms McIntyre said the men's aggression "towards innocent people who may be somehow different" was unsolicited.

"This sort of violence belongs in another time," the magistrate said.

"It's just unadulterated violence for its own sake. Your criminal convictions will follow you."