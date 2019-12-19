TODAY |

British doctors trial world-first chemotherapy alternative

British doctors are trialling a new way of delivering chemotherapy.

It’s the first trial in the world of acoustic cluster therapy, which uses ultrasound waves. Source: BBC

It's the first trial in the world of acoustic cluster therapy, which uses ultrasonic waves to directly target tumours in cancer patients.

According to the BBC, the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and the Institute of Cancer Research's trial offers fewer side effects and improved treatment by not attacking nearby healthy cells.

Patient Karen Childs, who has a tumour in her liver, is the first person on the clinical trial.

"You feel quite vulnerable, it's also very exciting," she told the BBC. "Am I a guinea pig? You know, it's quite nerve-wracking."

However, Ms Childs said with some forms of chemotherapy there are "traumatic" side effects, including loss of hair, nausea and extreme fatigue.

"The side effects are daunting and hopefully one day there'll be a chemo where you don't have these side effects."

It will be some time before the success of the new trial can be assessed and many more trials would be needed before it could be used more widely.

