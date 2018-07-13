 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


British diver involved in triumphant Thai boy rescue insists ‘we’re not heroes’

share

Source:

Breakfast

John Volanthen told media divers were just doing their job as he touched down at Heathrow airport.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Income thresholds, visa limits and stand-down periods are included in the changes.

NZ work visas hit record high despite immigration changes

00:36
2
Mr Peters says the current government is unable to solve issues “all in one budget”.

Watch: 'Give us a chance and we will help you' – Acting PM Winston Peters talks nurses strike


01:49
3
Nine-month-old Shakana and her teen parents were facing living on the streets, until Auckland Action Against Poverty stepped in.

'We’ve got it wrong' - WINZ apologises to young family with baby for refusing emergency accommodation

4
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka. New Zealand v England in a Denver Test Saturday June 23, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The TEST will be the first time the two rugby powerhouses will play each other on American soil. photos by Evan Semón Photography

NRL to propose new Oceania Cup featuring Kiwis, Mate Ma'a Tonga, Toa Samoa and Fiji Bati instead of future US Tests

02:11
5
It seems many Kiwis are rightly proud of the places they call home.

Watch: Masterton, Whangārei and Tokoroa – Kiwi towns battle over who has the most famous residents

15:29
Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull about two big financial challenges facing councils - climate change and ageing infrastructure.

Q+A Business Podcast: Climate change and ageing infrastructure, big financial challenges facing councils

Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull.

02:02
1 NEWS has learned the Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust will profit hugely from the tax payer investment, and critics argue it's not a good look.

Government's multi-billion dollar provincial growth fund will make big money for one of its benefactors

1 NEWS has learned the Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust will profit hugely from the tax payer investment, and critics argue it's not a good look.

Missing teenager Larissa Beilby

Sister of Brisbane girl whose body was found in barrel struggling to cope with her death

"This isn't a goodbye, Riss, it's a see-you-later," Deanna Beilby said.

03:25
Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children.

Samoan family heartbroken after losing two babies to rare genetic condition following MMR jabs - 'Living the nightmare all over again'

Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency.

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Light wind in the south, with a fine rest of the day across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.