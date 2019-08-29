British couple unearth thousands of coins from 1066 worth up to $10 million

A couple of British detectorists have unearthed thousands of historic silver coins in what's been hailed the second largest find of Norman coins in the UK.

Lisa Grace and Adam Staples, who came across the bulk hoard whilst training friends on how to use metal detecting equipment, told the BBC they had been "dreaming of this for 15 years but it's finally come true".

"It was totally unbelievable - to find one would be an exceptional day metal detecting," Mr Stables said. "To find two unrelated coins would be almost impossible. And when there were more beeps, from two to 10, from 50 to 100, to wow how many are there? From then on it was just crazy."

While the coins were yet to be officially valued, it's believed they could be worth about £5 million (NZD $9.65m). Mr Staples said the money would be shared among the whole group and the landowner.

The coins date from just after the Battle of Hastings in 1066, the BBC reported. They depict both the defeated King Harold II and the triumphant William the Conqueror.