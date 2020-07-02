British citizenship offered to three million Hong Kong residents following controversial security laws

British citizenship is being offered to three million people living in Hong Kong in light of the controversial security laws imposed by China.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced the Government was changing its immigration rules to grant eligible individuals the right to settle and work in the UK for five years.

"And after further 12 months with settled status, they will be able to apply for citizenship. This is a special, bespoke, set of arrangements developed for the unique circumstances we face and in light of our historic commitment to the people of Hong Kong," Mr Raab told lawmakers.

Speaking in the House of Commons he blasted China's strangulation of Hong Kong and gave a stern warning to Beijing that UK will not duck its historic responsibilities.

"The legislation violates the high degree of autonomy of executive and legislative powers and independent judicial authority .. these measures represent a flagrant assault on freedom of speech and freedom of peaceful protest for the people of Hong Kong," Mr Raab said.