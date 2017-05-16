 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


British child killer Ian Brady dies aged 79

share

Source:

Associated Press

Ian Brady, a killer of five children whose role in the 1960s "Moors Murders" made him one of Britain's most reviled criminals, died overnight. He was 79.

Brady and his partner Myra Hindley were jailed in the 1960s for the deaths of five children.
Source: Associated Press

Health officials said Brady died at a high-security psychiatric hospital in northwestern England.

No cause of death was immediately given. At a court hearing in February, lawyers said Brady had been bedridden for the last couple of years and it was "fair to say" he was terminally ill, with emphysema among his ailments.

Brady and his girlfriend, Myra Hindley, were convicted and sentenced to life in 1966 for the vicious murders of 10-year-old Lesley Ann Downey and 17-year-old Edward Evans. Brady was also found guilty of killing John Kilbride, 12.

The pair confessed in 1987 to murdering two more children, Pauline Reade, 16, and Keith Bennett, 12.

Some of the victims were beaten, tortured and sexually abused before being killed. Their bodies were eventually buried on desolate Saddleworth Moor in northwestern England.

Hindley and Brady were caught in 1965, after they forced Hindley's brother-in-law, David Smith, to watch as they killed Evans. After they lured Evans away from a gay bar, Brady attacked him with an ax, smothered him with a cushion and bound him with an electrical cable.

Smith fled and called police, who eventually found Kilbride and Downey's bodies buried on the moor.

The abuse of Downey, snatched by the couple from a fairground the day after Christmas in 1964, had been recorded on audio tape and was played to the court at the couple's trial.

"Nothing in criminal behavior before or since has penetrated my heart with quite the same paralyzing intensity," John Stalker, then a police detective sergeant, said later.

Britain has never forgotten the horror of the crimes. Hindley in particular became a hate figure, her face plastered across newspaper pages every time she applied unsuccessfully for parole. She died in prison in 2002.

The trial judge, Fenton Atkinson, said most of the blame for the killings lay with Brady, calling him "wicked beyond belief without hope of redemption."

In 1985 Brady was moved from prison to a psychiatric institution, where for many years he resisted treatment and fought unsuccessfully to be sent back to prison.

Hindley and Brady were taken back to Saddleworth Moor in the 1980s to help find the bodies of Reade and Bennett. Reade's was uncovered but Bennett's grave has never been found.

For years Brady ignored calls by the boy's family to reveal the location of his remains.

British newspapers greeted news of his death with grim satisfaction. "Monster Brady is dead," said the front page of The Sun. "Burn in hell Brady," said the Daily Mirror.

Related

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

08:42
1
Vicki Letele's family fought a high profile campaign to get her released on compassionate grounds, and now she wants to change the system.

Terminally ill former prisoner Vicki Letele dies after campaign for better treatment

00:08
2
King Maha Vajiralongkorn was filmed strolling around a German mall last year – but the country’s courts don’t want its citizens to see that.

Watch: Rare video of heavily tattooed Thai king wearing small crop top in secret mall visit banned in Thailand

00:29
3
Ryan Lannon thought he was in the clear, but was denied a try in Salford’s Challenge Cup win over Hull.

Video: 'He was celebrating too soon' - league star convinced he's about to score left very red faced after opponent catches him

00:30
4
Alyson Reid's surprised her husband by getting 15 of his friends to spend six weeks learning a haka for the wedding.

Watch: Scottish groom's rugby mates surprise him with haka during wedding reception

02:17
5
It follows a Trump tweet which appears to threaten former FBI director James Comey.

Report: Trump shared classified information with Russian diplomat

01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

Mental health boss didn't try to stop Mike King resigning, says his input was valued

Dr John Crawshaw says he learned of Mr King's dissatisfaction with the process in a resignation email yesterday.

01:20
We hit the streets to find out.

New Zealanders are a generous bunch, but how do you feel about cash instead of presents?

Fair Go hit the streets to find out.

02:40
So is it time for a change, Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson wonders?

Should long-suffering Warriors fans simply give up on the NRL club?

So is it time for a change? Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson wonders what other jobs would suit the players?

01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

'People have to attempt suicide to access services and it's not right' – Mike King

Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

00:31
The PM says Mike King, who's quit the Ministry of Health panel, works in a direct and committed way.

'He has quite a different style' but Bill English says 'it'd be better if Mike King stayed' on suicide prevention panel

"I'm sure he saved lives with the work that he's done," the Prime Minister said.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ