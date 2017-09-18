British butcher saved by a frozen sausage

A British butcher who got locked in a freezer says he was saved by a frozen sausage that he used as a battering ram.

Lamb meat on display for for sale in shop (file picture). Source: istock.com

Chris McCabe says he became trapped in the walk-in freezer at his shop in Totnes, southwest England, last month when wind blew the door shut. The safety button to open the door had frozen in the -20 degrees chill.

McCabe said he tried unsuccessfully to kick the button free before picking up a 1.5 kilogram black pudding, a form of blood sausage.