British army veteran, 99, raises over $8 million by walking laps around his garden

A 99-year-old in the United Kingdom has managed to raise over NZ$8.2 million to help the national healthcare system (NHS) battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Moore, an army veteran, had initially hoped to complete 100 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire, north of London, by Friday with the help of his walking frame.

According to his Twitter account, the fundraiser has raised over $5.5 million for health workers in just 24 hours.

With nearly 170,000 people around the globe donating to aid in Mr Moore's efforts, he now plans to keep going with the goal of completing another 100 laps.

Known as Captain Tom, he had hoped to reach the milestone of 100 laps by the time he reached his 100th birthday later in the month.

After passing $2 million in donations, he described the response as "almost unbelievable".

"When you think of who it is all for - all those brave and super doctors and nurses we have got - I think they deserve every penny and I hope we get some more for them too,” he told the BBC.

Mr Moore had started raising money to thank the "magnificent" staff who help him with cancer treatment and a broken hip.

NHS officials on the receiving end of the donations said they are "truly inspired and humbled" by his efforts.

"I absolutely join the rest of the country in being truly inspired and profoundly humbled by Captain Tom and what he has achieved," said charity chief executive Ellie Orton.