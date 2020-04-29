TODAY |

British Airways set to lay off 12,000 staff due to Covid-19 financial woes

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

British Airways is on course to make 12,000 staff redundant due to the fall out of coronavirus.

The company announced today it could lay off up to a quarter of its workforce. Source: 1 NEWS

In a shock announcement overnight, the airline's parent company, International Airlines Group, said the planned cuts come as revenue plunged 13 per cent in the first quarter of 2020.

"In light of the impact of Covid-19 on current operations and the expectation that the recovery of passenger demand to 2019 levels will take several years, British Airways is formally notifying its trade unions about a proposed restructuring and redundancy programme," the company said in a statement.

In a letter to staff, the airline’s chief executive, Alex Cruz, said outlooks for the aviation industry have worsened further and action must be taken now.

British Airways, which employs 42,000 people, has suffered from the global collapse in passenger numbers caused by the coronavirus pandemic.


