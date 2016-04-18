British Airways pilot jailed after being found drunk in cockpit before take-off

An airline pilot who went to work drunk has been jailed for eight months in the UK.

British Airways planes (File picture). Source: istock.com

Julian Monaghan, a former pilot for British Airways, was arrested on January 18 of this year after a technician smelled alcohol on his breath as he prepared a Boeing 777 for take off on a flight that was scheduled to travel from London to Mauritius.

The former pilot was was removed from the cockpit in handcuffs past passengers that had already boarded.

Monaghan was sentenced to eight months in prison at Lewes Crown Court yesterday.