British Airways, Lufthansa suspend Cairo flights

British Airways and Lufthansa both said today they were suspending flights to Cairo for unspecified reasons related to safety and security.

The British carrier said it was cancelling flights to the Egyptian capital for a week. The German airline said normal operations would resume tomorrow.

Both carriers delivered two-sentence statements via email.

British Airways attributed its cancellations to what it called its constant review of security arrangements at all airports, calling them "a precaution to allow for further assessment."

Lufthansa said it was suspending its flights as a precaution, mentioning "safety" but not "security" as its concern.

Company spokespeople would not elaborate on what motivated the suspensions.

They come as Britain weighs its response to Iran's seizure yesterday of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and rising tensions stemming from US sanctions' effect on Iran's economy and oil exports.

The strait and Cairo are separated by 2,500 kilometres.