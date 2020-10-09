British Airways' last Boeing 747's take their final flights

British Airways' last two Boeing 747 planes at the airline's historic base of London's Heathrow Airport made their final flight, the fleet's retirement having been brought forward by the coronavirus pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

To mark the occasion, the two planes, with their distinctive humps at the top, took to the skies one after the other for their journeys into retirement.

No passengers were onboard.

One went to the Kemble airfield in western England, and the other headed to the St. Athan airfield in south Wales.

Combined, they had flown 167 million kilometres in their 47 years, carrying millions of customers for work and play.

BA announced in July that its 747s had flown their final commercial flights as a result of the pandemic, which has severely curtailed international travel and is expected to do so for years to come.

Originally, BA, which was the world’s biggest operator of the 747-400 model, was planning to retire the fleet in 2024.

BA’s predecessor, BOAC, operated its first 747 London to New York service in April 1971 and the plane - affectionately referred to as the “jumbo jet” - became a symbol of the new age of mass travel to all corners of the planet.

It remained the largest commercial aircraft in the world until the Airbus A380 first took to the skies in 2007.

At one point, BA operated 57 jumbos but its days have been numbered, in light of new, modern, fuel-efficient aircraft such as Airbus’ A350 and Boeing’s 787.