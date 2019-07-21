TODAY |

British Airways 747 flies London to New York in record time due to massive European storm

Source:  Associated Press

Storm Ciara battered the UK and northern Europe with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains, halting flights and trains and producing heaving seas that closed down ports.

British Airways planes parked at Heathrow Airport in London. Source: Associated Press

Football games, farmers' markets and cultural events were canceled as authorities urged millions of people to stay indoors, away from falling tree branches.

Named by the UK Met Office weather agency, the storm brought massive gusts that hit 150km/h at the northern Welsh village of Aberdaron and 138km/h at the Welsh town of Capel Curig.

A British Airways plane is thought to have made the fastest ever flight by a conventional airliner from New York to London.

The fierce winds propelled a Boeing 747-436 to make the 5600km transatlantic journey from New York to London in just four hours and 56 minutes, landing 102 minutes early and reaching a top speed of 1327km/h, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.

Two Virgin Airlines flights also roared across the Atlantic, with all three smashing the previous subsonic New York-to-London record of five hours and 13 minutes, Flightradar24 reported.

