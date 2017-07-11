 

Britain's Prince Harry wants to help stamp out the stigma of HIV and AIDS

Britain's Prince Harry wants to help stamp out the stigma of HIV and AIDS.

The royal pledged his commitment to the fight today while visiting the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine where he learned about various new medical testing and preventative measures.

The prince is carrying on his mother’s work by helping to educate younger people about the disease.
The cause to fight HIV and AIDS though was important to his late mother, Princess Diana.

During a roundtable discussion, Harry commented that it's "totally absurd" that many children only learn about HIV and AIDS once it's too late.

He stressed that "We all know education is power."

