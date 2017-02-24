Britain's new 12-sided one pound coin hailed as most secure in the world

Britain is preparing to launch its new one pound coin, heralding it as the most secure in the world.

Right now about one in every 31 one pound coins are counterfeit, but the new 12 sided coin will be much harder to replicate.

It's made of two separate metals, has symbols which change in the light, and a mix of rough and smooth edges.

But the change comes at a cost, with many coin operated machines now requiring reprogramming or replacing.