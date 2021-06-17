Britain woefully unprepared to tackle climate crisis - report

Britain, among many countries in the world, is woefully unprepared to deal with climate change, according to a new report.
The independent Climate Change Committee is warning of severe heatwaves, intense rainfall and floods that could hit harder than earlier thought, the BBC reports.
“We only have to look back to last summer when we had six days in August when temperatures in the south-east were 10 degrees above normal,” the Climate Change Committee’s Baroness Brown said.
“That’s extraordinary and that’s impacts of climate change hitting us now in the UK – and it’s going to get worse.”
The advisors highlighted Met Office projections that under an optimistic scenario, the UK could heat up two degrees by 2050, followed by four degrees by 2080 if not enough is done to stop the gasses driving up temperatures.
Power supplies and homes are also expected to be affected by an increasing number of adverse weather events.
The UK government says its plans for tackling climate change takes the latest science into account. It will also consider the findings in the report.