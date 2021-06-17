Britain woefully unprepared to tackle climate crisis - report

Britain, among many countries in the world, is woefully unprepared to deal with climate change, according to a new report.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The independent Climate Change Committee is warning of severe heatwaves, intense rainfall and floods that could hit harder than earlier thought, the BBC reports.

“We only have to look back to last summer when we had six days in August when temperatures in the south-east were 10 degrees above normal,” the Climate Change Committee’s Baroness Brown said.

“That’s extraordinary and that’s impacts of climate change hitting us now in the UK – and it’s going to get worse.”