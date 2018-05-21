 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Britain unwilling to kiss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding goodbye just yet

share

Source:

Associated Press

Unwilling to kiss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding goodbye just yet, Britain basked in the scale of the spectacle on Sunday as major broadcasters kept scenes from the royal nuptials on repeat.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but all the pointers indicate they could be heading this way soon.
Source: 1 NEWS

The newlyweds have not been seen in public since they left Windsor Castle in a rare 1968 Jaguar convertible for a Saturday night reception hosted by the groom's father, Prince Charles.

They were expected to return to their home at Kensington Palace in London on Sunday, but the palace did not provide updates or details. 

Markle's bridal bouquet was laid at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at the British capital's Westminster Abbey.

But anyone with a lingering case of royal wedding fever could join the tourists and locals soaking up the romantic mood and continued sunshine in the town of Windsor, where Saturday's wedding and post-service carriage procession were held.

Good wishes poured in from around the world. British singer Adele posted a message on Instagram Sunday along with a photo of herself wearing a veil and toasting with a glass of champagne. She wished the couple well and invoked the memory of Princess Diana, Harry's late mother.

"Congratulations Meghan and Harry," she wrote. "You're the most beautiful bride. I can't stop thinking of how happy Princess Diana is upstairs x."

Kensington Palace did not release details, but photographs showed Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex, wearing to the evening reception a large, emerald-cut aquamarine ring that Diana wore often before she died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Jacinda Ardern says nothing is confirmed, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are welcome to visit "at their leisure".
Source: 1 NEWS

The wedding was the only topic of the day in Britain's newspapers and on its television networks. The tone of the press coverage was congratulatory, with publications taking pride in the evident British flair for producing memorable events with fantastic settings and split-second precision.

Former British Cabinet minister Peter Mandelson told ITV Sunday that the wedding was so moving that he is now considering proposing marriage to his longtime partner.

"People all over the country are going to feel inspired, they are all going to want to run out and get married now," he said.

The royal family, understandably thrilled by the good weather and good will, expressed gratitude to the visitors and viewers who came to Windsor or tuned in via TV.

"Thank you to everyone who came to Windsor and those who followed from around the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world," the royals said.

After the big day, The Queen returned to her normal routine. She was seen being driven back to Windsor Castle after attending a Sunday morning church service.

Related

Royalty

05:10
1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent Joy Reid discusses the news.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit New Zealand in first international tour as couple - report
00:36
Jacinda Ardern says nothing is confirmed, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are welcome to visit "at their leisure".

'Royals absolutely have a standing invitation' - Jacinda Ardern all smiles on Harry and Meghan's rumoured NZ visit

Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:42
1
Five months ago Ngarangi Sadler thought she hit rock bottom. This morning, she discovered there was more to come.

'Mate you must feel stink' - South Auckland grandmother of five who lost everything in fire has message for those who stole container of fundraised items


2

Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

3
AA’s Mark Stockdale analyses what exactly motorists are paying for at the pump.

Would you pay this? Fuel prices hit record in Wellington, South Island

05:35
4
Mark and Angele Lepper spent $400 on outdoor furniture that rusted the first time it rained.

Hear the one about the outdoor furniture that can't get wet?


5
Nathan Kraatskow.

Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was a big brother to three siblings and leaves 'a huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones


04:10

Exclusive: 'Deeply flawed' wall system being sold to unsuspecting Kiwis by Auckland-based Cook Islands group

Families have been left devastated after using K3T panels distributed by Global Fibre8, a product which experts say is flawed.

00:15
The National Party leader said there will be good and bad days with the NZ First leader in the country’s top job this June.

'No' - Simon Bridges laughs at the prospect of Winston Peters as PM

The National Party leader gave his thoughts on Winston in the top job, ahead of Jacinda Ardern's maternity leave.


01:35
TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Another spell of wet and windy weather heading for the majority, with possible snow down south

TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Nathan Kraatskow.

Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was a big brother to three siblings and leaves 'a huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones

Nathan Kraatskow, 15, died at Albany on the North Shore on Friday night.

Wintry weather to continue across North Island this week

The stormy weather that caused almost 3500 lightning strikes yesterday is showing no sign of abating.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 