Britain unwilling to kiss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding goodbye just yet

Unwilling to kiss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding goodbye just yet, Britain basked in the scale of the spectacle on Sunday as major broadcasters kept scenes from the royal nuptials on repeat.

The newlyweds have not been seen in public since they left Windsor Castle in a rare 1968 Jaguar convertible for a Saturday night reception hosted by the groom's father, Prince Charles.

They were expected to return to their home at Kensington Palace in London on Sunday, but the palace did not provide updates or details.

Markle's bridal bouquet was laid at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at the British capital's Westminster Abbey.

But anyone with a lingering case of royal wedding fever could join the tourists and locals soaking up the romantic mood and continued sunshine in the town of Windsor, where Saturday's wedding and post-service carriage procession were held.

Good wishes poured in from around the world. British singer Adele posted a message on Instagram Sunday along with a photo of herself wearing a veil and toasting with a glass of champagne. She wished the couple well and invoked the memory of Princess Diana, Harry's late mother.

"Congratulations Meghan and Harry," she wrote. "You're the most beautiful bride. I can't stop thinking of how happy Princess Diana is upstairs x."

Kensington Palace did not release details, but photographs showed Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex, wearing to the evening reception a large, emerald-cut aquamarine ring that Diana wore often before she died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

The wedding was the only topic of the day in Britain's newspapers and on its television networks. The tone of the press coverage was congratulatory, with publications taking pride in the evident British flair for producing memorable events with fantastic settings and split-second precision.

Former British Cabinet minister Peter Mandelson told ITV Sunday that the wedding was so moving that he is now considering proposing marriage to his longtime partner.

"People all over the country are going to feel inspired, they are all going to want to run out and get married now," he said.

The royal family, understandably thrilled by the good weather and good will, expressed gratitude to the visitors and viewers who came to Windsor or tuned in via TV.

"Thank you to everyone who came to Windsor and those who followed from around the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world," the royals said.