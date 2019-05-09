TODAY |

Britain TV host Piers Morgan slams royal couple over baby name Archie Harrison

1 NEWS
More From
World
UK and Europe
Royalty

Many people are welcoming the new royal baby name, unlike Good Morning Britain’s show host Piers Morgan.

In a tweet, he expressed his feelings of lack of diversity claiming that the name Archie was one of the most popular white middle-class first names.

The popular show host called this a 'striking blow for diversity and feminism'.

"I guess the point he’s making is that he’s Meghan’s son and not just Harry’s son." John Campbell said in this mornings TVNZ1’s Breakfast show.

Mr Morgan spoke out on Good Morning Britain saying that men suffer a great ordeal from pregnancy, so his colleagues carried out an experiment and placed a labour simulator on him to see if he'd standby his words.

The host displayed a hilarious effort of barely containing himself when experimenting the feeling of contractions.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Good Morning Britain host says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made “a striking blow for diversity and feminism”. Source: Breakfast
    More From
    World
    UK and Europe
    Royalty
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:22
    The trooper was critically injured in an exercise in Auckland last night.
    New Zealand SAS member dies following training incident in Auckland
    2
    Traffic is at a standstill on Auckland's Southern Motorway due to an incident south of the city.
    Person dies after reportedly falling from moving vehicle on major Auckland motorway, traffic at a standstill
    3
    Europe Correspondent Joy Reid spoke to the locals to find out what they think of the name.
    Hello, Archie! Prince Harry, Meghan introduce the world to their son
    4
    A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
    Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
    5
    Paul Buchanan explained the history of the military’s use of marine mammals.
    Beluga whale accused of being Russian spy highlights 'militarisation of the arctic'
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    House where nine-year-old boy suspected of shooting woman in Michigan

    Nine-year-old US boy charged with murder of his mum
    00:15
    Lucas Moura scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 win, but his last goal will be the one everyone talks about.

    Tottenham score miracle extra time game-winner against Ajax to book spot in Champions League final
    04:50
    Europe Correspondent Joy Reid spoke to the locals to find out what they think of the name.

    Hello, Archie! Prince Harry, Meghan introduce the world to their son
    Qantas boss Alan Joyce

    Qantas chief campaigns for LGBT and women's rights