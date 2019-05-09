Britain TV host Piers Morgan slams royal couple over baby name Archie Harrison

Many people are welcoming the new royal baby name, unlike Good Morning Britain’s show host Piers Morgan.

In a tweet, he expressed his feelings of lack of diversity claiming that the name Archie was one of the most popular white middle-class first names.

The popular show host called this a 'striking blow for diversity and feminism'.

"I guess the point he’s making is that he’s Meghan’s son and not just Harry’s son." John Campbell said in this mornings TVNZ1’s Breakfast show.

Mr Morgan spoke out on Good Morning Britain saying that men suffer a great ordeal from pregnancy, so his colleagues carried out an experiment and placed a labour simulator on him to see if he'd standby his words.