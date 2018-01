Britain sets down yardstick for the world in the war on plastic pollution

Britain's Prime Minister has announced a 25-year plan to improve the country's environment and eliminate plastic waste, promising that leaving the European Union won't mean lower environmental standards.

Goals unveiled today include eliminating avoidable plastic waste by 2042 and extending a five-pence (seven-cent) charge for plastic bags to all stores.

Prime Minister Theresa May described plastic waste, much of which ends up in the seas, as "one of the great environmental scourges of our time".

Brexit opponents worry that Britain will weaken environmental standards once it leaves the EU in 2019.

But Mrs May says all existing EU environment regulations will be incorporated into UK law, and "Brexit will not mean a lowering of environmental standards."