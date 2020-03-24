Britain placed on emergency footing in move to slow coronavirus spread

Britain has placed all parts of the country on an emergency footing amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic — the first time such a thing has been done since World War II.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told reporters at a daily briefing that the move means strategic coordination centres will be established across the country.

He says, “this is an unprecedented step in peace time — we haven't done anything like this since the Second World War.’’

Senior members of the emergency services and the military will be part of these groups.