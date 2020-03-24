TODAY |

Britain placed on emergency footing in move to slow coronavirus spread

Source:  Associated Press

Britain has placed all parts of the country on an emergency footing amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic — the first time such a thing has been done since World War II.

Britain has imposed stark new rules that will be enforced.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told reporters at a daily briefing that the move means strategic coordination centres will be established across the country.

He says, “this is an unprecedented step in peace time — we haven't done anything like this since the Second World War.’’

Senior members of the emergency services and the military will be part of these groups.

Another 209 Britons have died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the UK to 1,228. There are 19,522 cases in the UK.

