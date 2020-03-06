Britain hits grim milestone of 40,000 deaths from Covid-19

Britain has hit the grim milestone of 40,000 deaths from coronavirus, one of the highest in the world.

A file image a of a nurse in a negative pressure room - used for isolating patients with infectious diseases like COVID-19. Source: 1 NEWS

Government figures released today show a further 357 people with Covid-19 died since yesterday, bringing the total of deaths in the United Kingdom to 40,261.

Leading the daily briefing at Downing Street, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the number of deaths is a time of sorrow for the nation.

"Each one is an impact on a family that will never be the same again," Matt Hancock said.

In the early stages of the outbreak, government advisors suggesting that 20,000 deaths would be a good outcome were deemed by meaning as extreme. The Health Secretary would not be drawn into that comment and dodged a number of questions by media on its handling of the pandemic.

read more England makes face masks mandatory on public transport