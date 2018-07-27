Britain feels the strain as it endures its hottest day of 2018

Adelaide anaesthetist Richard Harris says he's still pinching himself over the success of the rescue mission for the Thai soccer team trapped in an underwater cave.

Dr Harris has been feted for his efforts at a reception at Government House in Adelaide, where he again thanked all those who sent messages of support from across Australia and around the world.

"The fact that our rescue strategy worked not just once but 13 times still seems beyond the realms of possibility," he said yesterday.

"I'm pinching myself that this has been the outcome."

Dr Harris said all the Australians involved in the rescue had been overwhelmed by the messages of goodwill.

"I'm sure the reason for the outpouring of gratitude was obviously because of the success of the rescue and because it represented such a great example of international cooperation," he said.

"The many thousands of people that were involved, not just in and around the cave, all had a common goal and that was to save the 12 children and their coach.

"I think we were all ready for a good news story."

Dr Harris said the cave diving involved was not as challenging as some he and dive partner Craig Chellen did for recreation.

But he said the sense of responsibility for the children was overwhelming and the prospects for success seemed "terrifyingly slim".

Earlier this month the nine Australians involved in the rescue were presented with bravery awards by Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove.

Dr Harris and Dr Challen also received the Star of Courage for their unique roles in the daring rescue mission.

The pair were crucial to the international operation, with Dr Harris' experience as an anaesthetist critical.

He assessed the boys before giving them the medical all-clear to undertake the perilous mission out of the cave, advising authorities on the best way to bring them to safety.

The other Australians deployed to Chiang Rai spent long days diving kilometres through the caves to move hundreds of air tanks, pumps, pipes and cables as part of the rescue effort.

South Australian Governor Hieu Van Le said one of the striking aspects of the rescue was the way it brought the international community together.