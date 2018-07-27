 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Britain feels the strain as it endures its hottest day of 2018

Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Weather News

Britain sweltered through the hottest day of the year, as an unusual heatwave wreaked havoc on transport and hospitals in a country more known for rain than sunshine.

Cars at a standstill as they queue for the Eurotunnel in Folkestone, southern England, as some miles of traffic wait to make their way to the cross-Channel services, with warnings of delays up to five hours, Thursday July 26, 2018. Temperatures are expected to hit around 35C (95 Fahrenheit) today as the heatwave continues across the UK. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Passengers queue for the Eurotunnel in southern England. Source: Associated Press

The mercury peaked at 35 degrees celsius at London's Heathrow Airport, smashing this year's record of 34.5 Celsius set June 21. Todayis likely to be hotter still, with predictions that the all-time record of 38.5 degrees Celsius set in 2003 will be smashed as a weak jet stream traps heat inland.

Passengers on the Eurotunnel, which connects Britain and France, endured five-hour delays with no air conditioning. Hospitals, many of which have wards without air conditioning, heaved under the strain. The Royal College of Nursing said high temperatures were leaving nurses dizzy and exhausted.

"Nurses are now becoming patients themselves due to the heat," said Kim Sunley, a union representative, adding that one nurse ended up in the emergency room because of dehydration after working long hours.

Many parts of the country have seen no rainfall for weeks. The Met Office said rising temperatures will be driven by a tropical plume due to sweep into Britain from Africa and Europe on Friday.

London issued a high pollution alert, and fire officials called for a ban on barbeques in parks. Authorities warned drivers not to throw trash along the roadside amid a surge in grassfires.

The RAC, which offers roadside assistance, reported a 15 percent rise in the number of vehicle breakdowns compared to usual figures. Spokesman Simon Williams said the tarmac's black colour allows it to absorb more heat.

"It is very hazardous from a driver's point of view. Our roads are in a pretty bad state anyway due to years of underinvestment and this is the last thing they need," he said. "The newly laid roads are especially at risk of melting."

Topics
World
UK and Europe
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:41
The couple talk publically for the first time about their loss on Seven Sharp.

Exclusive: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

2

Live stream: Breakfast
3

Police rock up to Zachary's fifth birthday party after he called 111 and invited them
4

Most watched: Tsunami fears as monster iceberg looms dangerously close to small Greenland village
5

Watch: Winston Peters doesn’t rule out loose leaf medicinal cannabis, criticises National’s bill during exchange with Paula Bennett
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:33
At least 81 people have died in the natural disaster.

Relatives search for missing in Athens' morgue after 81 people confirmed dead in wildfire
01:40
The art works were used educate Europeans about Te Ao Māori.

Māori ink drawings dating back 200 years to be shown at London's Royal Academy
00:28
A 26-year-old man who was wielding the device was the only person injured in the incident.

Man injured outside US Embassy in Beijing after small homemade device he was holding explodes
Barnaby Joyce.

Barnaby Joyce sexual harassment accuser slams delay releasing investigation's findings

Aussie doctor involved in rescue of Thai cave boys still 'pinching' himself over successful outcome

AAP
Topics
World
Asia
Australia

Adelaide anaesthetist Richard Harris says he's still pinching himself over the success of the rescue mission for the Thai soccer team trapped in an underwater cave.

Dr Harris has been feted for his efforts at a reception at Government House in Adelaide, where he again thanked all those who sent messages of support from across Australia and around the world.

"The fact that our rescue strategy worked not just once but 13 times still seems beyond the realms of possibility," he said yesterday.

The boys themselves are now spending time in a Buddhist monastery. Source: 1 NEWS

"I'm pinching myself that this has been the outcome."

Dr Harris said all the Australians involved in the rescue had been overwhelmed by the messages of goodwill.

"I'm sure the reason for the outpouring of gratitude was obviously because of the success of the rescue and because it represented such a great example of international cooperation," he said.

"The many thousands of people that were involved, not just in and around the cave, all had a common goal and that was to save the 12 children and their coach.

International rescue divers have given frank interviews about the harrowing ordeal to save 12 boys and their coach. Source: Associated Press

"I think we were all ready for a good news story."

Dr Harris said the cave diving involved was not as challenging as some he and dive partner Craig Chellen did for recreation.

But he said the sense of responsibility for the children was overwhelming and the prospects for success seemed "terrifyingly slim".

Earlier this month the nine Australians involved in the rescue were presented with bravery awards by Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove.

Dr Harris and Dr Challen also received the Star of Courage for their unique roles in the daring rescue mission.

The pair were crucial to the international operation, with Dr Harris' experience as an anaesthetist critical.

He assessed the boys before giving them the medical all-clear to undertake the perilous mission out of the cave, advising authorities on the best way to bring them to safety.

The other Australians deployed to Chiang Rai spent long days diving kilometres through the caves to move hundreds of air tanks, pumps, pipes and cables as part of the rescue effort.

South Australian Governor Hieu Van Le said one of the striking aspects of the rescue was the way it brought the international community together.

"Not only in the conduct of the rescue itself but in the strong sense that the world was putting aside its differences, watching with hope in its heart, with a spirit of common humanity," he said.

Dr Richard "Harry" Harris was the last member of the rescue team to leave the cave. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia
Australia
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
03:19
Parker will aim to get his career back on track when he faces Dillian White in London on Sunday.

‘This is the hurt business and I really want to hurt him’ – Joseph Parker desperate for redemption, massive KO

QEII Poo: Christchurch residents in foul mood after hefty number of 'code browns' at new $39m pool

Exclusive: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

Medical specialists' association calls for doctor review website to be shut down

Police investigating death of 18-month-old Tirau girl

Watch: Man's search for water on Mars illustrated in 3D model

1 NEWS | Associated Press
Topics
World
Space
Science

A huge lake of salty water appears to be buried deep in Mars, raising the possibility of finding life on the red planet.

Watch 1 NEWS' 3D modelling in the video above for a closer look at the red planet.

The discovery, based on observations by a European spacecraft, generated excitement from experts. Water is essential to life as we know it, and scientists have long sought to prove that the liquid is present on Mars.

Read more: Scientists believe they’ve found body of liquid water beneath Mars' surface

A lake of salty water appears to be buried deep in the red planet. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Space
Science