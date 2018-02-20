Britain applies to become ASEAN dialogue partner in bid to boost post-Brexit ties

Britain has applied to become a dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as it seeks to boost post-Brexit ties in the region.

Asean flags (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

ASEAN has 10 existing dialogue partners, including the European Union, which Britain left at the end of January, as well as New Zealand, Australia, China, India and the United States.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab hopes partnership status with the 10-member ASEAN - which pushes to accelerate economic growth, social progress and collaboration in the region - will lead to new opportunities across trade, education, science and security.

"As Asia grows in importance, global Britain will cooperate even more closely with our friends in the region," Mr Raab said in a statement.