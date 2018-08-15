Brisbane teen accused of trying to poison flatmates' yoghurt for mistreatment of kittens

An enraged cat-loving teenager allegedly tried to poison her housemates as payback for mistreating her kittens, a Brisbane court has been told.

Te Raukura Anahera Alexander, 19, was so angry when her flatmates mishandled the kittens that she allegedly spiked yoghurt and milk in the fridge with poison extracted from Mortein Peaceful Nights sachets.

The bitter dispute had simmered for days before finally erupting when the kittens wandered into a flatmate's room at the shared inner-city Brisbane home and scratched him on the hand.



It escalated when another female flatmate picked up the kitten and threw it across the room.



Alexander also allegedly verbally threatened one of the housemates, telling police she hoped they killed themselves.



The next day, police were called when Alexander allegedly slashed all four tyres of a car parked at the share house.



When police arrived, Alexander confessed to poisoning the yoghurt and milk with a teaspoon of liquid Mortein.



Fortunately, no one consumed either of the tainted dairy products.



Police later seized a Mortein container from a bed in Alexander's room for scientific testing.



Alexander was charged with two counts of attempting to injure by noxious substances, assault, wilful damage when she appeared briefly in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.



The teenager was granted bail to live with her father and ordered not to return to the shared home or approach her former flatmates.

