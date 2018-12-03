Brisbane records lowest daytime temperature for May in almost a century as cold snap hits

Brisbane has recorded its lowest daytime temperature for the month of May in almost a century as a cold snap moves over Australia.

Aerial Panorama of Brisbane. Source: istock.com

The city reached a maximum of 15.1C today, not far off the 15C lowest recorded temperature in 1922.

Much of Queensland was affected by the weekend's record-breaking cold weather, with lower-than-average temperatures will continue for a few days according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Kimba Wong.

Ms Wong says records for the lowest maximum May temperature were broken in more than 20 locations across the state.

One of the lowest maximum temperatures recorded in Queensland was 11.5C in Charters Towers.

Ms Wong said the cold temperatures were caused by a thick cloud band over eastern parts of the state, combined with a cold air mass moving in from the south.