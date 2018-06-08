 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Brisbane 'poo jogger' - How two amateur Aussie sleuths caught the corporate high flyer in the act

share

Source:

1 NEWS

How do you catch a person causing a stink around your neighbourhood? Some amateur Aussie sleuths had all the right answers when they caught a man dubbed Brisbane's "poo jogger" in the act of a heinous crime.

Andrew Douglas Macintosh resigned from his job hours after it was revealed he was Brisbane's notorious "poo jogger".

Source: Facebook

Andrew Douglas Macintosh, 64, was photographed by two local amateur detectives defecating on a footpath near an apartment complex in Greenslopes, the Courier Mail reports.

After being outed by concerned residents, he has since resigned from his corporate role with a retirement company.

For months, Macintosh had stopped off several times a week in the early hours of the morning to defecate in an alleyway of an apartment block.

This behaviour didn't sit well with local residents and two of them decided to band together in an effort to catch the early morning action as it happened.

One of the people involved, simply known as Steve, outlined how the sting operation went down to News.com.au.

"To start with, it was trying to ID him so we'd go for a little drive then park, did he run past? Where did he go?" Steve said.

"Through a process of elimination we figured out the route where he was running and we narrowed it down to where he lived."

The amateur detectives discovered that the poo jogger lived less than a kilometre away.

"It was just now about getting a good photo," Steve said. "I said to my neighbour 'don't approach the police yet, let me get a clear photo so when you go to them it's all laid out for them'."

From there, they waited six days before taking a photograph of Macintosh in the act.

Queensland Police confirmed yesterday that a 64-year-old man had been charged with public nuisance, though the charge was later dropped.

"Just before 5pm on 11th May, the man attended a unit complex on Logan Road and did a poo. He did have toilet paper on him though. At least he made sure his bum was clean, if not the surrounding area," Queensland police said.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

Brisbane's phantom 'poo jogger' outed as corporate bigwig quits job after identity revealed

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A 16-year-old student at James Cook High School in Manurewa was critically hurt in an alleged assault.

Mother of South Auckland boy attacked in schoolyard bullying incident says her son 'doesn't feel safe there'


00:18
2
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen snapped after he was repeatedly asked about the crashes he has been involved in recently.

'If I get a few more I'll head-butt someone' - F1 driver snaps over line of questioning

3
Sydney, NSW, Australia - February, 22 2014: Sydney supports Ukraine Maidan during G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, rally

Boy, 5, dies after being stabbed in domestic incident in Sydney

4

Brisbane 'poo jogger' - How two amateur Aussie sleuths caught the corporate high flyer in the act

5
A man walks past a Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. store in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2009. Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. is Australia's biggest furniture and electronics retailer. Photographer: Ian Waldie/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Harvey Norman accused of paying staff for training sessions with pizza, as list of NZ companies allegedly forcing unpaid overtime grows

Brisbane 'poo jogger' - How two amateur Aussie sleuths caught the corporate high flyer in the act

For months, Andrew Macintosh had stopped off several times a week to defecate in an alleyway of an apartment block.

01:51
The former cycling sprint coach has been accused of inappropriate behaviour while working with Kiwi athletes.

Man who led review into All Blacks failed 2007 World Cup to investigate allegations against Cycling NZ & High Performance Sport NZ

The review will also look at behaviour of ex-sprint coach Anthony Peden, accused of having a relationship with an athlete he coached and bullying other riders and staff.

A man walks past a Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. store in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2009. Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. is Australia's biggest furniture and electronics retailer. Photographer: Ian Waldie/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Harvey Norman accused of paying staff for training sessions with pizza, as list of NZ companies allegedly forcing unpaid overtime grows

"Most of the time they won't pay you and they'll just shout you a dinner. It's generally like pizza or something like that," one ex-staffer told 1 NEWS.

Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett become the first trio of siblings to start a Test together against France this weekend.

Test Preview: Underdone All Blacks will do it tough against France in first Test of 2018

Campbell Burnes breaks down the first Test against the French tomorrow at Eden Park in Auckland.

01:01
Jokes aside, Ngani Laumape pays credit to the humbleness of the Barrett brothers.

'I'll get in trouble' - Damian McKenzie coy over All Blacks new tricks set to be unveiled

"We’ve had a couple of camps...so there's a few new things we've got up our sleeve."



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 