Brisbane lockdown extended after three new Covid cases recorded

Brisbane and Moreton Bay will remain in lockdown for another 24 hours after three new locally-acquired cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the region.

A view of Brisbane's central city. Source: istock.com

Southeast Queensland and Townsville have been in lockdown for three days to help authorities trace and contain six separate and unlinked clusters of the virus.

The current lockdown restrictions will be lifted at 6pm for the Noosa, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich, Logan, Redlands, Gold Coast, Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley, Somerset and Townsville local government areas.

Residents of those areas will still have to carry face masks at all times and wear them for two weeks whenever they're outside of their homes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

However, Brisbane and Moreton Bay will remain in lockdown for another 24 hours due to three new locally-acquired cases emerging in the region after 26,993 tests statewide.

Two of the new cases are a mother and daughter from Carindale who were infectious in the community in Brisbane.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says that means Brisbanites will have to wait until Saturday at least to be released from restrictions.

"Now we will come back early tomorrow morning, once your contact tracers get on top of this, and we'll look at the case numbers overnight," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"So I want to thank everyone for doing the right thing, but as you can see we've just got a situation at the moment, that has just come in, and we really need to give the people, our contact tracers the time to do that."

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the mother and daughter have visited a number of venues in Carindale, West End and Brisbane City while infectious.

She commended the pair for coming forward for testing even though they weren't identified as close contacts of existing cases.

Dr Young was confident it was safe to lift lockdown outside Brisbane due to the low cases numbers after tens of thousands of tests.

"With that amount of testing I can be reasonably comfortable that we are unlikely to have a significant chain of transmission going on," she said.

Another new locally-acquired virus case was reported in a close contact the Qatar Airways check-in desk staffer who was announced as a case on Thursday, but authorities don't have concerns about it.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has warned that the state could have to open up a new quarantine hotel with the system set to hit capacity on Friday.

He said the state has 285 available rooms, but it's expecting 259 international arrivals during the day and an unknown number of domestic arrivals.

Mr Miles again called the federal government to cut to quarantine caps.

"It will take seven days for our police and hotel quarantine coordinators to get a new hotel up and running and so it's absolutely critical that we see that cut in the number of international visitors and we would hope that the prime minister agrees to that at national cabinet today," he said.

Meanwhile, Ms Palaszczuk said every eligible Australian should be offered a vaccine of their choice before the international borders are reopened.

"You think about it, if for example members of your family had not had that offer of the vaccine, and the virus came in, and they ended up on ventilator, you wouldn't forgive yourself," she said.