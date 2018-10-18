 

Brisbane girl, 12, slashed in face about 20 times by stranger wielding box cutter-like weapon

AAP
A 12-year-old Brisbane girl on her way to school has been slashed about 20 times in the face in a random attack by a man wielding a box cutter-like instrument.

The girl talked to police before undergoing surgery for extensive facial injuries on Thursday afternoon, after the "vicious" morning attack in a tunnel under the Logan Motorway, Detective Acting Inspector Grant Ralston told reporters.

"The young girl is very brave," he said.

She was minding her own business, walking to school on her own with her schoolbag when the man, aged about 18, struck her for no reason.

"The male is believed to have had possession of some sort of cutting instrument, like a box cutter, and continually struck the young girl on the right side of the face causing extensive injuries,"

"She fought as best she could and eventually after being struck approximately 20 times to the face, incredibly she managed to pick herself up and run towards her school at Kingston and the offender ran off."

The girl was bleeding profusely when helped by paramedics and taken to hospital.

She told police the entire incident only took about 10 to 15 seconds and the man ran off as she screamed and tried to fight him off.

"The assault can only be described as vicious and cowardly," the detective said.

In Logan there are up to 30 detectives working on the investigation trying to find the attacker who is described as Caucasian in appearance, aged about 18, with a proportionate build, narrow face and short light-brown hair.

He was wearing a fluorescent yellow high-visibility collared shirt and pants or jeans.

A closeup photo of box cutter with scratches from use , Focused on a sharp blade
Box cutter (file picture). Source: Associated Press
