Brisbane Covid lockdown to end tonight

Source:  AAP

Brisbane and Moreton Bay residents will be released from lockdown from 6pm as the state records five new locally-acquired coronavirus cases.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement on Saturday morning, thanking residents for their co-operation in locking down for an extra day, but she stressed "we are not out of the woods yet".

She urged Brisbanites to abide by mandatory mask wearing rules and urged businesses not to allow customers into their premises without using their phones to check in.

Queensland now has 47 active cases, with authorities most concerned about three out of the five new locally-acquired infections.

These include a baggage handler at Brisbane airport, whose positive result was picked up by routine testing. He is not linked to a known contact.

Queensland's snap lockdown ended for all regions except Brisbane and Moreton Bay at 6pm on Friday.

Masks remain mandatory outside the home in all areas that were subject to the initial lockdown, including all 11 local government areas in southeast Queensland, Townsville, Magnetic and Palm Islands.

